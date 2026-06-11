A Qatari delegation has arrived in Tehran for talks on bilateral relations and regional developments, including diplomatic efforts to end the US war on Iran.

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for discussions focused on bilateral relations and broader regional developments, as diplomatic efforts continue to de-escalate tensions rising from the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

According to Iranian news agency ISNA, the visit is expected to include consultations on political and regional issues, as well as exchanges on ongoing diplomatic initiatives related to the US war on Iran.

An informed official had told Reuters that Qatari negotiators travelled to Tehran on Wednesday morning as part of efforts to help finalize an agreement following recent consultations with US officials.

Qatar officially joined the diplomatic push to end the war on Iran on May 22, after it sent a negotiating team to Tehran in coordination with the United States. Up till that moment, Qatar had distanced itself from mediation after Iran struck US bases involved in aggression and US-affiliated infrastructure on its territory during the war.

The reversal reflects growing diplomatic momentum behind efforts to end the war, with Doha drawing on its established role as a back-channel between Washington and Tehran.

Current deal risks collapse amid US, Israeli breaches

Diplomatic efforts have intensified as continued US and Israeli violations risk sabotaging the fragile ceasefire currently in place.

On Wednesday, Washington attacked several regions in southern Iran, citing the alleged downing of a US Army Apache helicopter that was illegally dispatched to the Strait of Hormuz, an incident Iran denied being involved in.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone operations targeting tens of US-linked targets across the region.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that a deal would be achieved soon, while simultaneously escalating threats against Iran and intensifying the US’s military footprint in the region, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

Just today, Trump threatened Iran with another bombardment campaign in a post on Truth Social. “They’ve [Iran] taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” he wrote.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 – 𝟬𝟳:𝟬𝟯 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟲.𝟭𝟬.𝟮𝟲 Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no… pic.twitter.com/ICbD9XjmlN — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 10, 2026

(Al-Mayadeen)