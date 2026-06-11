Twenty-one targets were hit in retaliation for U.S. operations as Trump issues new threats.

On Wednesday, Iran carried out a missile and drone offensive against U.S. military installations in the Middle East in response to the military operations Washington maintains in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) successfully struck 21 targets, including an MQ-9 drone over the city of Jam, F-35 fighter jet hangars and the command center in Al-Azraq, Jordan.

Earlier, once again breaking the ceasefire that has supposedly been in effect since April, the United States renewed its attacks against Iran, accusing it of shooting down an AH-64 Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran denied any responsibility for the helicopter incident, although it reiterated that its forces are prepared to respond to further aggression. “The consequences of any attack will fall solely on the aggressor,” Persian authorities said.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a telephone conversation with his counterparts from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, stated that Iran has the full right to defend its sovereignty in the face of the recent wave of offensives.

He stressed that the actions undertaken by Washington constitute a blatant violation of human rights and of the international commitments assumed by the global community.

The diplomat emphasized that Tehran will not remain passive in the face of aggression and that defending its territory is a non-negotiable principle amid the current military escalation.

Against this backdrop, Iran reaffirmed that its military units remain ready to carry out a “crushing and decisive” response to any hostile action.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump again threatened the Persian nation in a message marked by exaggerated and implausible language.

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!,” he said on the social media platform Truth Social.

In another post, the Republican leader claimed that the naval blockade imposed by the United States in Hormuz is the “most successful in the history of naval warfare.”

“NOTHING HAPPENS unless we want it to. IT IS A WALL OF STEEL! Iran is not conducting ANY business, it is not paying its military or any of its bills, and it is rapidly becoming a FAILED NATION! A lot of oil is getting through. Praise Allah!” he said.

The US has clearly violated international humanitarian law in yesterday's attacks. Trump has attacked Iran's water tanks, which is a serious violation of international law regarding civil infrastructure. The attack destroyed a 500-cubic-meter tank and a 2,000-cubic-meter… pic.twitter.com/oS5qC3j5LW — Muhammed Faisal (@Intl_Mediatior) June 10, 2026

Iran Reports 54 Seafarer Deaths, 253 Vessels Destroyed Since Conflict Began

On Wednesday, at a meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Iran confirmed that 54 seafarers had been killed, 66 injured and seven remained missing in maritime incidents linked to the conflict and related maritime restrictions.

Addressing the 76th session of the IMO Technical Cooperation Committee, the Iranian representative said the incidents had affected a total of 360 vessels, including 253 that were sunk or otherwise totally destroyed.

The representative said the conflict and related maritime restrictions had severely affected ships, seafarers, port operations, search and rescue services, emergency response systems, vessel traffic services, communications facilities and maritime safety infrastructure.

According to the figures presented by Iran, 28 seafarers were taken hostage during the period, five of whom remain in captivity.

The representative also reported damage to four maritime operations buildings, four vessel traffic service control stations and eight communications relay units, describing them as critical facilities for safe navigation, emergency coordination and maritime traffic management.

Previously, in a document submitted to the committee on June 8, Iran said a U.S. measure titled “U.S. to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports,” together with related restrictions, had disrupted commercial shipping, port access, voyage planning, navigational safety and the movement of ships and seafarers.

(teleSUR)