Reuters: Venezuela’s Opposition Pressures Biden to Maintain Sanctions on Venezuela

In contrast to the high-level dialogue between the governments of the United States and Venezuela, chaired by Joe Biden and Nicolás Maduro respectively, Venezuela’s opposition is pressuring Washington to place conditions on any easing of oil sanctions, according to news agency Reuters.

The above was reported by the news agency Reuters, through a news piece published this Tuesday, March 22, with the testimonies of three people allegedly involved in the matter, and repeating the same script employed by Washington in its failed attempt to oust democratically elected President Maduro.

According to these sources, wrote Reuters, the Venezuelan opposition’s position, expressed during recent meetings between officials of the US State Department and envoys of former deputy Juan Guaidó, “undercuts a faction within President Joe Biden’s administration seeking a new policy toward the country with the world’s largest crude reserves.”

“The Venezuelan opposition request adds to the issues temporarily thwarting efforts by oil firms to win U.S. approvals to get access to the country’s crude for unpaid debts,” wrote Reuters. “If accepted, the opposition’s proposal will pause any consideration of U.S. imports of Venezuelan oil.”

Reuters wrote that “the furor created by the diplomats’ visit to Caracas has effectively chilled hopes for Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Eni SpA (ENI.MI) and Repsol (REP.MC) to win U.S. approvals that would help them trade Venezuelan oil cargoes for billions of dollars”

It also noted that the visit of US officials to Venezuela “caught the opposition by surprise and sparked a backlash from U.S. Republicans and some of Biden’s fellow Democrats in Congress.” Specifically, it referred to Senator Bob Menéndez, who urged the current tenant of the White House not to “breathe new life” into the Maduro administration by easing oil sanctions.

Expensive failed strategy

“Biden’s administration has realized playing with Venezuelan barrels comes at high cost,” said one of Reuters’ sources, allegedly familiar with the discussions in Washington.

Reuters wrote that “U.S. officials have so far assured the opposition that no decision has been made on sanctions relief, according to two people familiar with the matter.”

“Washington also wants to see concrete steps by Maduro for restarting discussions with the opposition in Mexico and organizing free elections, the three people familiar with the matter said,” Reuters wrote.

Finally, one of the people quoted in the Reuters report indicated that “a prompt authorization of U.S. imports of Venezuelan oil could happen if global crude prices again hit levels reached earlier this month, pushing up U.S. gasoline prices that the Biden administration is closely monitoring.”

