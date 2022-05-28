On Friday, May 27, China and Russia vetoed the resolution presented by the United States in the United Nations Security Council to tighten the sanctions imposed on North Korea.

The US resolution was aimed at making harsher the limitations on ships linked to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons or ballistic missile program.

The regulations were also intented towards prohibiting DPRK from exporting mineral fuels, mineral oils and other petroleum products, as well as imports from the member countries of the Security Council.

The US-proposed resolution also intented to prevent the countries of the Security Council from receiving services developed with or using technology from North Korea, as well as allowing them to seize and destroy products from the Asian nation that are vetoed by the United Nations. However, the resolution was not approved as Russia and China, two of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, vetoed it.

The Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that “enhanced sanctions pressure on Pyongyang isn’t only futile, but also dangerous in terms of possible humanitarian implications. The sanctions against Pyongyang that were adopted in 2016-2017 affected daily life of ordinary people of North Korea.”

“The search for mutually acceptable political and diplomatic solutions is the only way towards resolution of the Korean problem,” Nebenzya added. “Only equal involvement of regional stakeholders in the settlement process can effect a positive result, rather than attempts to monopolize it.”

Washington’s initiative was backed by 13 of the 15 members of the United Nations Security Council. However, Beijing and Moscow applied their veto power, which annulled the measure.

Featured image: UN Security Council meeting discussing US proposal to tighten sanctions against North Korea. Photo: Twitter/@RussiaUN.

