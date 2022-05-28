The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro defined as “erratic” the Summit of the Americas organized under the hegemony of the United States government, which has unilaterally announced that it will not invite ALBA-TCP member countries Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Maduro made this comment on Friday, May 27, during his participation at the 11th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the ALBA-TCP, held in Havana, Cuba.

In this vein, President Maduro compared the US-imposed imperialist dynamics with the vision of cooperation among equals and the concepts of unity and equality that ALBA-TCP and other progressive integration blocks cultivate.

“We call it erratic because it is intended to exclude the peoples of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela from that meeting in Los Angeles,” said President Maduro. On the other hand, he expressed that ALBA can show multilateral organizations concrete results of its working agenda since its foundation in 2004.

“We can show a unionist, Bolivarian, Latin American, Caribbean doctrine of countries, governments and peoples, that we unite among equals and we see each other face to face, with affection and with love,” he emphasized. “Where no one considers themselves the hegemon, the dominant, the one who excludes.”

Protest against exclusion

In the face of Washington’s exclusivist agenda for the upcoming Summit of the Americas, President Maduro highlighted how the voices of CARICOM emerged in a united and forceful manner in rejection of the exclusion.

He also recognized “in a very special manner” the position of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has raised his voice in defense of the rights of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, “in defense of truth, union, brotherhood, and democratic debate.”

He also thanked the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, and her Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, as well as all those leaders who have been clear in condemning the exclusion of the peoples of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

“We have seen in the course of these years the expansion of the concepts of unity, equality, fraternity, the Latin American-Caribbean doctrine here in the 21st century,” he added. “We have seen as well as the birth and consolidation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) which is our community, our space.”

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, host of the ALBA-TCP meeting, stated that at the 9th Summit of the Americas “the US is trying to adopt interventionist concepts, without taking into account the criteria of all, and excluding countries that have much to contribute to the announced central themes of that event.”

Featured image: Heads of State and ministers of member countries of the ALBA-TCP in Havana, Cuba, for the 11th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the bloc. Photo: Twitter/@ALBATCP

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

