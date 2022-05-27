This Thursday, May 26, the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, spoke before the National Assembly of his country in which he expanded on details regarding the complaints made in recent days about the actions that the Trump administration and Juan Guaidó planed against Venezuela. These revelations have been made public thanks to the book A Sacred Oath, which was recently published with the memoirs of Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense during Trump’s administration.

“Never before in the history of Venezuela have we been so close to an invasion,” Moncada said after recounting the different actions planned by Trump, many of them approved or known of by former deputy Guaidó, after their meeting at the White House in Washington, together with Esper and others officials.

Among these proposed actions were the military invasion of Venezuela with US troops, a plan to assassinate or depose President Nicolás Maduro, the bombing of oil ports and refineries, and a naval blockade against Venezuela and Cuba.

Moncada also referred to the attacks against the Venezuelan electrical system, which were written off by the opposition, who blamed it on a lack of maintenance. However, Esper’s book refers to them as having the aim of “facilitating internal conflict and creating a civil war, the favorable climate for the United States to invade Venezuela.”

He also pointed out that the oil tankers which came from Iran and were stopped at sea by the US government were part of these plans: “Trump only wanted oil. On February 5, 2020, there was a meeting where Trump stated that he no longer believed in Guaidó, and said that he was weak. So he went on to look for another way to attack Venezuela, and seized the oil tankers which came from Iran to Venezuela to supply gasoline and also stole their cargo,” the ambassador added.

Moncada pointed out that these were some of the projects that were executed or planned against Venezuela, to try to overthrow its legitimate government:

• Direct US military invasion of Venezuela

• Assassination of President Nicolás Maduro

• Air or sea attack on Venezuelan oil ports

• Total naval blockade of Cuba and Venezuela

• Seize of Venezuelan oil tankers and theft of their oil

• Attack with US mercenaries from Colombia

• Direct military attack, with Colombian troops, to Venezuela

• Direct military attack, with Latin American multinational troops, on Venezuela. Remember that in 2019, the Argentine military forces carried out a simulation to invade Venezuela, and that they considered using the TIAR (Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance) as a justification for an intervention by Latin American military forces in Venezuela.

• Military attack disguised as a humanitarian operation (which took place on February 23, 2019 in the so-called Battle of the Bridges near Cúcuta)

• Covert operations disguised as anti-drug operations, including rewards for the capture of President Maduro and other officials

• Sabotage of vital infrastructure like power plants and refineries, using internal opposition

• Financing armed gangs in the capital and other cities of the country (case of Koki, Cota 905)

• Cyber operations to sabotage the vital infrastructure of Venezuelans

• Military pressure on the border with spy planes and missile boats approaching a few kilometers from Caracas

• Joint operations with Colombian armed forces near the border with Venezuela

• Psychological and disinformation operations to divide the Venezuelan Armed Force, lead them to civil war and to justify a “saving invasion” by the United States or multinational forces.

• Looting of the nation’s assets: more than $30 billion in banks in Europe and the United States, plus the theft of companies such as CITGO and Monomersm for example.

• Blocking financial operations and legal trade with other countries, using threats and blackmail.

• Hijacking ships using threats, blackmail or bribing captains.

• All this in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic amounts to “a strategy of cruelty to kill us with hunger and disease,” denounced Moncada.

For Moncada, what has been experienced in Venezuela has been “a second war of independence,” and only awareness and love for Venezuela, its people and history, “is what has allowed us to maintain our unity, what has saved us,” the ambassador added.

Featured image: Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, speaking at the National Assembly about Washington’s attempts to oust President Nicolas Maduro and invade Venezuela. Photo: Twitter/@Mippcivzla.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

