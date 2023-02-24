This Wednesday, February 22, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated during a press briefing that US President Joe Biden would not have dared to visit Ukraine without first asking Moscow for security guarantees.

“Biden did not dare to visit Kyiv without warning Russia,” Zakharova said during the briefing, “and without asking the Russian side to guarantee his safety.”

The US president arrived in Ukraine on Monday on a surprise visit in the days leading up to the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine—February 24—to express his “support” for Kyiv. In fact, he offered his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, a new war aid package.

Almost immediately after it was reported that Biden had arrived in Kyiv, the air alert was activated throughout the Ukrainian territory. However, no Russian air or missile strikes were reported. The Russian spokesperson noted that “the visit of the US leader was staged dramatically, but, in reality, it resembled a failed performance in a provincial theater.”

She even noted that “to add some drama” to Biden’s arrival in Ukraine, “they ordered to sound the air raid alarm, although, they told the people of Kiev in advance not to pay attention to it, due to absence of any actual threat. Everyone warned their neighbor: Biden is about to come, they will launch the siren, but it’s okay, we can stay home or do our own stuff, because it is a part of the staging.”

She also said that if Washington wanted to set another example to its allies on how to support the Kyiv regime, it “didn’t go very well,” particularly amid strong claims that they are in full control of the situation in the battlefield and that Kyiv has resisted and is about to win.

On Tuesday, the director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Aleksandr Bortnikov, also confirmed that “the US did notify Russia of Biden’s visit to Kyiv through the diplomatic line. We did not give guarantees about his safety. We just said we took the note.”

Days before the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Russia and Ukraine as victims of the West’s manipulations and stated that the US and its allies tried to start a crisis to lead Russia to a strategic defeat.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

