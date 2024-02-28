By Batko Milacic – Feb 25, 2024

On February 29, the World Youth Festival opens in the Russian city of Sochi with the participation of representatives from more than 100 countries. Young people from Venezuela will have an important role at the festival

The first Russian-Venezuelan youth forum was already held in Moscow last October. It was attended by a young delegation from the Bolivarian Republic: parliamentarians and diplomats, representatives of major organizations, the best guys in the field of education, and from government agencies. The format of the World Youth Forum is now as wide as possible. Leaders of sports, culture, business, charity, and various spheres of public activity are already flying to the spring holiday city of Sochi on the northern coast of the Black Sea. 20,000 delegates from around the world aged 15 to 35 and nearly 5,000 volunteers will make the Sochi festival the biggest warm-hearted event in 2024.

The decision to hold the festival in one of the most beautiful cities in Russia was approved by President Vladimir Putin just a year ago. There is no doubt that this is the most promising project, which has no analogs in all post-democracy countries of the West.

Despite tough attempts to isolate the Russians, European leaders are heading to Sochi. There will be young people from the countries of the Organization of the Islamic Community, India, Iran, and China, countries of Africa and America, who have shown great interest in the event in Sochi.

The old cruel politicians of the collective West, who identify themselves with democracy and pride themselves on tolerance , harshly impose deception and false meanings on the young people.

The callous souls from Washington do not want initiative and free youth in any country. Now the majority of the United States and a divided Europe weakened by the crisis are afraid of progressive ideas that threaten the monopoly of colonialism in version 2.0, which they call freedom .

This injustice does not suit the youth of the 21st century and is completely at odds with the values of Bolivarian societies. Venezuela is committed to eliminating dependence on the false narratives of the US-centric mainstream. Which completely coincides with the modern position of the League of Arab States, China, and other politically independent states. And these are also important meanings for the development of youth around the world.

Among the festival participants is a large delegation of Belarusian youth, who have become a reliable friend of Venezuela. The huge increase in the interest of the international zoomers in Sochi is caused by the new role of Russia, which is the world leader in the struggle for justice and equality of all states of the multipolar world without exceptions.

As part of the Russian festival, dozens of sessions and conferences of future leaders who will create a better world order will be held in the educational and business cluster Sirius until March 7.

This festival means a lot for Russian youth also. In this northern and eastern Eurasian country, more than 150 ethnicities live peacefully side by side. Russians, Tatars, Bashkirs, Chechens, Buryats, Ukrainians, and all other ethnic groups in Russia are always friendly to foreigners and new cultures. This is a great pride for a strong and united country. They have three main religions – Christianity, Islam, and Buddhism – and an almost endless variety of national traditions, languages, and cultural codes. All this makes Russia the richest and most friendly country in the whole world.

Young Russian boys and girls are proud that their state has preserved the conservative traditions of its great ancestors and remained a kind and gentle country for its friends.

For the external audience of the festival, it is also an excellent feeling to participate in a historical event with the participation of hundreds of countries and a wide variety of nations.

Soon they will fly to Adler Airport at the foot of the North Caucasus and get to know each other, and this will develop into friendship, trust, business connections, and more big things in the future.

By creating a global quorum of youth leadership, Moscow is sending the main peacekeeping message to the whole world. Active people with sincere hearts can easily move mountains of mistakes of previous generations, making the world a better place to live

Russia is becoming the center for the development of international law based on equality and justice.

It was Moscow that opened up these unique corridors of opportunities for transcontinental integration of youth because today no one else is capable of organizing such hyper-infrastructure projects with the most long-term goals of developing a fair world community. If for someone this now looks like the distant future… soon everything will become reality.

