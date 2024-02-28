The head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, is responsible for an ongoing rescue operation at the Bulla Loca illegal mine, in La Paragua, Venezuela, where a collapse on February 20 left 16 dead and 36 injured.

Hernández Lárez’s assignment was reported by President Nicolás Maduro, who provided details regarding the deployment of a comprehensive reforestation plan “because they had completely destroyed that area that corresponds to a Venezuelan natural park.”

President Maduro noted that there were irregularities involved in the illegal exploitation of the mine, including “corrupt actions of some officials.”

The Venezuelan president specified that the people of La Paragua experienced firsthand “how they were exploited [and] deceived” as a result of illegal operations by a handful of officials.

“We are going to correct all of this… We are thoroughly working on a model that we have already applied in other places in Amazonas, in Bolívar, to free this entire area from highly destructive mining and enter into a reforestation process,” said the president. .

As of Friday, February 23, there were 384 voluntarily relocated miners.

As a result of the collapse of the illegal Bulla Loca mine, teams from the National Risk Management System, as well as officials from citizen security organizations, remain deployed to search for and rescue miners.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.