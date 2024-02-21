The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with the foreign affairs minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, who was on an official visit to Venezuela as part of his Latin America tour.

His first destination was Cuba. After concluding his agenda in Venezuela, the Russian foreign minister will head to Brazil to participate in the G20 summit.

The meeting took place in Miraflores Palace, where President Maduro and Minister Lavrov reviewed the cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Both leaders also condemned the application of unilateral coercive measures by the United States and the European Union against both countries.

They also discussed the regional and global geopolitical situation.

After the meeting, President Maduro described the meeting as “fruitful,” and added that it served to strengthen “the strategic map of the comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement Russia-Venezuela: Unbreakable Brotherhood and Friendship.”

“Fruitful and excellent meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, with whom we discussed the different topics of the relationship between our nations, reinforcing and consolidating the entire strategic map of the comprehensive cooperation agreement Russia-Venezuela: Unbreakable Brotherhood and Friendship,” President Maduro wrote on social media.

Fructífera y excelente reunión con el Canciller de la Federación de Rusia, Serguéi Lavrov, con quien conversamos sobre los distintos ámbitos de la relación bilateral entre nuestras naciones, reforzando y afianzando todo el mapa estratégico de cooperación integral Rusia -… pic.twitter.com/DEknUsxqro — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 20, 2024

Earlier, the Russian foreign minister held a meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, where both highlighted the importance of respecting the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Lavrov also met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yván Gil, and reviewed agreements on economic cooperation, energy, BRICS, technology, and sports.

The Russian foreign minister also participated in the unveiling of the bust of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin at the Ezequiel Zamora Park Architectural Complex, in El Calvario, downtown Caracas.

Venezuela and Russia have more than 300 joint projects in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, medicine, education, and culture.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SC

