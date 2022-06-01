The Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti stated that, while the Summit of the Americas is now in decline, the values of the ALBA-TCP are in full force and have been strengthened in the latest summit of the organization held in Havana, Cuba. He made this comment during an interview for Venezuelan television network VTV.

Llorenti also emphasized that the ALBA alliance has denounced the exclusions and discriminatory practices that are being carried out by the US, the organizer of the decadent Summit of the Americas.

The diverse claims made by the different leaders of the region, asking for a change in the hemispheric relations and inclusion in the Summit of the Americas, were also backed by the ALBA alliance.

Llorenti asserted that the Summit of the Americas should guarantee the right of all the nations in the region to attend and participate in conditions of equality and respect.

Strengthening inclusion of the peoples of ALBA nations

During the television interview, Sacha Llorenti also mentioned that, in the latest ALBA summit, a proposal to strengthen cooperation and inclusion amongst the peoples of the member nations was put forward.

He added that ALBA is working on different projects to share experiences on the subjects of food production and health among the member nations, as well as to advance strategies to face the COVID-19 pandemic and other such maladies.

ALBA countries that took on the pandemic most effectively

Llorenti stated that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are the ALBA countries that have best coped with the COVID-19 pandemic, because the health sector has been a priority for their governments, even in conditions of economic blockade.

