On Saturday, May 28, Iran exported its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Venezuela.

This was announced by the Minister of Health of Iran, Bahram Eynolahi, who stated that the shipment was sent at the request of Venezuela.

Since last year, Venezuela has received vaccines from Russia, China, and Cuba.

At the beginning of 2022, the Venezuelan government announced the start of its booster vaccination campaign. COVID-19 boosters will be applied every four months in the country.

Iran’s vaccine for the world

In April, the President of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi praised the performance of Iranian companies in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, and commented that since Iran has the necessary reserves for the future it can export surplus vaccines to various countries, including Afghanistan.

Eynolahi announced Iran’s readiness to export a total of 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to various countries, as well as a willingness to donate them to developing countries.

During the National Committee for the Fight Against COVID meeting in Iran, Ebrahim Raisi insisted on the need to carry out a necessary cooperation between all nations to counter the pandemic, thus underlining the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue with its humanitarian aid to countries in need in the region and the world.

