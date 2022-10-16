Venezuela detained a US citizen for his alleged links with Colombian terrorist groups, called TANCOL by Venezuelan authorities, in Apure state, bordering Colombia.

The man of US nationality identified as Michell Travis Francois was detained in Puerto Páez, Pedro Camejo municipality, in the state of Apure; according to the report of the agents assigned to the River Detachment 354 of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), quoted on Friday, October 14, by the Venezuelan news agency Últimas Noticias.

Military sources indicated that Francois was seized with 704,000 Colombian pesos, 20 dollars, two cell phones, two bags containing clothing, personal items, candies and drinks inside.

The Venezuelan government denounces that the so-called TANCOL (Colombian Drug Trafficking Armed Terrorists) are made up of groups of “up to 100 terrorists trained and financed in Colombia,” who seek to traffic cocaine and launch attacks against military, police, and political targets in other countries. Particularly in Venezuela, in order to remove President Nicolás Maduro from power.

In September 2020, Maduro reported the capture of a US citizen who was doing espionage work in two refineries in the state of Falcón (north).

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/MF

