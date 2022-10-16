Due to lack of merit, the federal judge of Argentina, Federico Villena, decided that the remaining five crew members of the plane of the Aerocargo del Sur Transport Company (EMTRASUR), can leave the country after more than four months of kidnapping.
According to information cited by local media: no firm evidence was found to charge the three Iranians and two Venezuelans, who were still prohibited from leaving Argentine territory.
EMTRASUR Crew Members Detained Illegally in Argentina for Months Finally Arrive in Venezuela
In this way, the five crew members will be able to leave the country once they receive their passports on Monday, according to TeleSUR correspondent Madelein García.
#ÚltimoMinuto| el juez Villena decidió que no existe méritos para continuar con la investigación de los 5 tripulantes de #EMTRASUR y quedan libertad a partir del lunes le entregan sus pasaportes.
— Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) October 14, 2022
The identity documents of 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians were illegally seized in June, violating their human rights. The jumbo jet Boeing 747-300 grounded also without any real evidence of violation of any rule, remains in a legal limbo after the US Department of Justice requested its seizure and the Argentinian government did not properly rejected it.
Last September, 14 of the 19 crew members of the hijacked plane were released; without any crimes and due to the interference of the United States in the Argentine justice system, Venezuelan and Iranian government spokesmen denounced.
