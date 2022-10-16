The opposition primary elections may be held on June 2023, as reported by Reuters, after consulting “two sources familiar with the matter.”

In an article published this Friday, October 14, it was reported that the far right section of the Venezuelan opposition agreed to hold primary elections to elect a single candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, by the end of June 2023.

Allegedly, the decision was made by the leaders of this political sector of Venezuela’s opposition during a meeting in Panama, which was held earlier this week. It raised concerns among many that it was not reported by any Venezuelan news outlet until Reuters published its English language piece on the matter.

It is expected that the official announcement for the holding of the internal elections will be made by the Unitary Platform next week.

According to the sources consulted by Reuters, the 10 main opposition parties in Venezuela agreed on the date. If so, they are not clear about what will happen to the alleged interim presidency of former deputy, Juan Guaidó.

It is worth remembering that since 2019 Guaidó’s assured everyone that he is leading an interim government in Venezuela, however, he has lost most of what little international support the he had to begin with, three years later. He is losing more and more “authority” over the assets stolen from the country, as happened with Monómeros.

He has never had any kind of authority over the Venezuelan state, or any of its territory, and his only capital was a group of 50 countries that the US pushed to recognize him but that, according to the most recent count, dwindled to 10. Guaidó’s access to Venezuelan assets abroad is largely thanks to Washington underhandedly granting him said assets, utilizing new piracy tricks.

Venezuelan presidential elections are scheduled to be held in 2024, as established by the magna carta.

Although the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, recently joked with the governor of the Miranda state, Héctor Rodríguez, about the possibility of early elections, the reality is that the National Electoral Council (CNE) has the last word on this issue. Venezuela’s political tradition will prove to be definitive for the month of December, 2024.

Currently, several opposition leaders are campaigning throughout the national territory. Demanding certain conditions for the internal elections to be held.

One of them is the leader of Vente Venezuela, María Corina Machado, who asked that the the electoral authority (CNE) not to be involved in, well of course, the elections. Also asking that Venezuelans abroad to be allowed to vote in the US, where Guaidó’s “diplomats” control the embassy and consulates largely thanks to his big brother in Washington.

However, these same variables are part of the constitutional and historical logistics for presidential elections in Venezuela, which she will have to abide by if she wins the primaries.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/MF

