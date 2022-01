Sheikh Jarrah is the Frontline of Israel’s Colonialism

Last May, Jerusalem’s District Court ruled that at least six Palestinian families would have to vacate their homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.The forced expulsion of Palestinian families in favour of Israeli settlers is nothing new, and like many others, this attempt was met with resistance. Protests erupted in the area, led in part by twin activists and Sheikh Jarrah residents Mohammed and Muna El-Kurd. Not long after, demonstrations were taking place across Jerusalem and in more than 20 cities , including in the occupied Palestinian territories and in the Gaza Strip.

Mounting tensions peaked with an Israeli military assault on the Gaza enclave, which left 260 Palestinians dead—66 of them children. Residents in more than 150 cities worldwide took to the streets to show their solidarity with Palestine, an estimated 200,000 marching in London alone.

When the ceasefire came into effect, though, the issue that had fuelled the initial unrest remained unsolved. In August, it fell to the Supreme Court of Israel to decide the outcome of what the Israeli authorities maintain is a real estate dispute.

A final verdict was deferred, but the court suggested a ‘compromise’: Palestinian residents would pay an annual fee of 1,500NIS (£335) to the Nahalat Shimon company, a settler organisation that lower courts had declared the rightful owners of the disputed properties, to remain in their home as tenants with ‘protected status’. In other words, Palestinian residents would be putting money into the pockets of the settlers usurping their land.

Months on, this week has seen Sheikh Jarrah once again making headlines as Israel makes another forcible expulsion.

Israeli police stormed the home of the Salhiya family in the East Jerusalem district on Monday, ordering them to evacuate their property. Family members refused and barricaded themselves on the roof with gas canisters, with some media outlets reporting that Mahmoud Salhiya threatened to set himself and his home alight if the order was carried out. The family have been facing eviction since 2017, when the land on which their home sits was allocated for the construction of a school.

In response to the resistance, Israeli forces erected metal barriers along the road overlooking the Salhiya home, blocking the street. Activists, journalists, and UN workers were barred from entering the area, and Instagram reportedly blocked Muna El-Kurd from live-streaming the attempted eviction to her 1.6 million followers.

Though Israeli forces backed down on Tuesday afternoon, it was only delaying the inevitable. Early the following day, hundreds of Israeli police officers violently evicted the Salhiya family into the cold and the rain. Yasmin Salhiya said that some of the family had been assaulted, including her nine-year-old sister. Other Sheikh Jarrah residents present said police used rubber bullets and detained about 25 people, including five members of the family.

The Salhiya home was demolished.