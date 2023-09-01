The United States is projected to be on the verge of a recession and some experts warn that economic players have to be prepared to face it, according to the latest data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The BLS report, published this Tuesday, August 29, details that the number of available jobs in the US have fallen for the third consecutive month this year, which could be a sign that another economic downturn is on the horizon.

Jobs have fallen below 9 million for the first time since early 2021, according to the BLS data. The statistics also reflect that fewer workers voluntarily left their jobs, companies hired fewer workers, and layoffs increased.

Job openings were also noted to have fallen to a seasonally adjusted 8.827 million in July, from 9.165 million in June.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AU

