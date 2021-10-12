Sunday Report from Venezuela’s Battle Against COVID-19: 1,110 New Cases, 11 Deaths & 95% Recovery Rate

A total of 1,110 new COVID-19 cases, all by community transmission, were detected in the last 24 hours by the Venezuelan health authorities, bringing the country’s total to 383,376 accumulated cases to date. The rate of recovery stands at 95%, with a total of 363,122 healed patients, thanks to the free treatments guaranteed by the Venezuelan revolutionary government.

This was announced this Sunday, October 10, by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, during the customary daily balance offered by the Presidential Commission for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19, through her Twitter account, @delcyrodriguezv.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Denounces IMF Denial of Funds to Combat COVID-19 (SDR)

She reported that these community cases were detected in 14 states, as follows: Miranda (428 new cases), Caracas (334), La Guaira (111), Aragua (62), Yaracuy (57), Carabobo (53), Mérida (21), Zulia (19), Falcón (17), Guárico (4), Amazonas (1), Anzoátegui (1), Táchira (1), Portuguesa (1).

The state with the highest number of infections on the day was Miranda, with cases in 19 of its 21 municipalities, as follows: Brión (98 cases), Acevedo (65), Páez (55), Guaicaipuro (53), Pedro Gual (39), Sucre/Petare (37), Zamora (27), Lander (8), El Hatillo (8), Plaza (6), Baruta (6), Cristóbal Rojas (5), Paz Castillo (5), Chacao (4), Independencia ( 4), Carrizal (3), Andrés Bello (2), Los Salias (2), Simón Bolívar (1).

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro: 50% of Population is now Vaccinated & 2.6 Million COVAX Vaccines Arrive on Saturday

She reported the unfortunate death of 11 new victims of COVID-19, bringing Venezuela’s total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 4,617.

These deaths included six from Caracas: one 75-year-old woman; and five men aged 69, 79, 83, 85 and 93 years. Four Venezuelans from Miranda also passed away, including two women aged 66 and 67, and two men aged 71 and 73, and one individual from Apure, a 75-year-old man. The Venezuelan government expressed its condolences to family and friends.

From March 2020 to the present date, these are the general statistics of the coronavirus in Venezuela:

• Total infections: 383,376

• Recovered patients: 363,122 (95%)

• Current active cases: 15,637

– 14,918 of these are being treated in the Public Healthcare System and 719 in private clinics

– 9,496 are without symptoms or asymptomatic

– 5,103 have mild symptoms of acute respiratory failure

– 931 with moderate symptoms of acute respiratory failure

– 107 are experiencing severe acute respiratory failure, in Intensive Care Units (ICU)

• Total deaths: 4,617

Featured image: Venezuelans responsibly wearing face masks in public places to fight COVID-19. File photo.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL