Syria recalled that these “aggressive practices” are a violation of international law “and the provisions of the UN Charter,” and accused Washington of deliberately “exacerbating the effects of illegal unilateral coercive measures and depriving Syrians of the capabilities of their homeland, and increasing their suffering.”
For Second Time in Two Days, SDF Announces ‘End’ to Battles with Syrian Arab Tribes
Looting, waste and burning of an estimated 341 million barrels’ worth of oil, including the theft of an average of between 100,000-130,000 barrels per day, recently increasing to 150,000 barrels per day.
The theft and wastage of some 59.9 million cubic meters of natural gas, and 413,000 tons of domestic gas resources.
Vandalism and theft at energy production facilities amounting to $3.2 billion.
The Suwayda Protests: A Foreign-Backed Plot to Fragment Syria?
September 13, 2023
September 9, 2023
September 9, 2023
mforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/mforinoco/
