Damascus and its allies have dismissed these arguments, but remained unable to expel US forces by force, due to the danger of triggering an overwhelming US military retaliation against Syria (and, in the case of Damascus’s Russian and Iranian allies – a wider regional or even global war).

US occupation of Syria’s oil and food-rich areas serves as a major hindrance to the country’s reconstruction from the war. While never a major exporter of energy resources compared to some of its neighbors, including Iraq, Syria before the current crisis was able to cover its own oil and gas needs, and to earn modest export earnings. The illegal US presence on the ground, combined with crushing sanctions known as the ‘Caesar Act’, have left Syria dependent on its Russian and Iranian allies for support.