September 22, 2023
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) and First Lady Asma al-Assad (2-R) being welcomed upon their arrival at the airport in Beijing, on September 21, 2023. Photo: AFP.

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) and First Lady Asma al-Assad (2-R) being welcomed upon their arrival at the airport in Beijing, on September 21, 2023. Photo: AFP.