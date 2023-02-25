At least ten Palestinians were killed on Tuesday, including an elderly man and a child, while more than 100 were injured by live bullets, as Israeli forces stormed Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the victims were identified as:

• Adnan Saabe Baara, 72,

• Abdul Hadi Abdul Aziz Ashqar, 61,

• Mohammad Farid Shaaban, 16,

• Tamer Nimr Minawi, 33,

• Mohammad Khaled Anbousi, 25,

• Musab Munir Awais, 26,

• Hussam Bassam Isleem, 24,

• Mohammad Abdul Fattah Abdul Ghani, 23,

• Walid Riyad Dkhail, 23,

• Jaser Jamil Qanier, 23.

Over 100 Palestinians were injured from live bullet wounds and admitted to Nablus hospitals, including six who were reported in critical conditions.

Two journalists were also lightly injured by live bullets while covering the Israeli army incursion.

The mother of Mohammad Abu Baker, murdered by Israeli occupation forces in #Nablus city, on Wednesday, Feb 22. pic.twitter.com/AAjPspd2FP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 22, 2023

Eyewitnesses said that a large army force raided the old city of Nablus. They surrounded a house while heavily shooting in all directions.

In addition to firing live bullets, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and sound bombs at the homes and shops causing many suffocation cases in the densely populated old city.

The Red Crescent in Nablus said the Israeli army prevented its ambulances from reaching and evacuating the wounded in the Old City.

With the killing of the 10, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army and settler gunfire rises to 59.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

