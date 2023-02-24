Chilean social movements, trade unions, and political organizations came together to express their support for the Nicaraguan government headed by President Daniel Ortega, and to honor the 89th anniversary of the assassination of Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto César Sandino.
It has been 89 years since Nicaraguan revolutionary hero General Sandino was assassinated by the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza, backed by the United States.
“Sandino vive, siempre más allá,” translated to “Sandino lives, always beyond” was the motto that resonated throughout the event, held at the trade union Workers’ United Center headquarters in the heart of Santiago, Chile’s capital, on Tuesday, February 21. Various organizations attended the event to express their opposition to US interference in Nicaragua and their support for the elected government of President Daniel Ortega.
Nicaragua Stands Out in Latin America With Its Lower Poverty Rate
Speakers at the event highlighted the parallels between the Nicaraguan people’s attempts to maintain the country’s independence and self-determination and General Sandino’s steadfast efforts to do the same 89 years ago.
Sandino’s political heritage is also reflected through the cultural resilience embodied by the many faces of Chile’s population.
Anti-imperialism and solidarity with the socio-political process promoted by the government of President Daniel Ortega were the central themes of this event, whose success sent an unmistakable signal to the United States and its allied forces that are trying to isolate Nicaragua. It also sent a message to Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who, despite claiming to be of the left, has aligned with the US regarding Nicaragua.
(HispanTV) by Manuel Arismendi
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/KZ
