October 8, 2022
Former president of Brazil and candidate of Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters at the end of the general election day at Paulista avenue on October 2, 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 02: Former president of Brazil and candidate of Worker's Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters at the end of the general election day at Paulista avenue on October 02, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to official results, Candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Workers’ Party (PT) has 48% of the votes and Incumbent and candidate Jair Bolsonaro of Liberal Party (PL) 43,57%, with 97,93 of the voting counted. Lula and Bolosonaro will compete in the presidential runoff on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images)