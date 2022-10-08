On Thursday, October 6, the deputy permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, Anna Evstigneeva, stated during a UN Security Council meeting that “the imposition of new sanctions against North Korea is a dead end, and a measure that, as we have already said, does not bring any results.”

A meeting of the UN Security Council was called by the United States after North Korea fired a missile across Japanese territory into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, October 4, in response to joint military drill carried out by the United States and South Korea.

The Russian diplomat stressed that positive signs from Pyongyang have not been taken into account, and that its current missile launches “are a consequence of the short-sighted and confrontational military activity around the country” by the United States.

The United States, Japan, and South Korea carried out military exercises in the Sea of Japan last month using a nuclear aircraft carrier that focused training on hitting key targets in North Korea.

“For Pyongyang, of all the dishes on the menu, sanctions have been… the only thing offered,” Evstigneeva pointed out. “It is more than clear that the sanctions model has failed to ensure security in the region and brings us no closer to resolving nuclear missile non-proliferation issues.”

Evstigneeva also criticized US actions in the Asia-Pacific region, stating that the formation of new military alliances like AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, “casts serious doubt on the good intentions of these states… and does not promote dialogue.”

The policies of the United States and its allies in the region are “erroneous and dangerous,” said Evstigneeva. “As long as these states continue with a provocative military line, Pyongyang will retaliate, and the risks of these retaliatory actions will only increase.”

The deputy permanent representative of China to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, backed the Russian representative’s comments, and blamed the US-led drills for Pyongyang’s missile launch. The North Korean missile test was the first to pass across Japanese territory in five years and flew 2,800 miles at 17 times the speed of sound. The United States and South Korea conducted their own missile tests in response earlier on Wednesday, with a malfunctioning South Korean missile crashing into an air force base on the outskirts of the coastal city of Gangneung.

