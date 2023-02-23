February 23, 2023
This February 9 photo, taken with a drone, shows the continuing cleanup of portions of the Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on the night of February 3, 2023. Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar.

This February 9 photo, taken with a drone, shows the continuing cleanup of portions of the Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on the night of February 3, 2023. Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar.