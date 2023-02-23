This Tuesday, February 21, Russia announced at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that it has identified with “high probability” those who sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Security Council meeting held on Tuesday hotly debated Russia’s request for a UN-led investigation into the explosions on September 26 last year across the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

At the meeting, Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Moscow was requesting an independent UN investigation, considering doubts about the integrity and transparency of Denmark, Germany, and Sweden (in whose waters the sabotage occurred), and the denial of access to Russia regarding any relevant document.

“Unfortunately we have no other way of knowing the truth,” the Russian diplomat said. “The investigations being carried out by the Nordic countries and Germany are not only opaque, but, as is already obvious, their sole objective is to cover their tracks, and protect their big US brother.”

He also stated that Russia knows with “great probability who blew up the gas pipelines, as well as the motives and method of committing the crime,” adding that the countries that were behind the sabotage have to compensate Russia for the damage caused.

Nebenzya also referred to the recent report by the renowned journalist Seymour Hersh, in which Washington is accused of its participation in the sabotage. “This journalist is telling the truth,” he told Council members. “This is more than the damning proof that detectives love in Hollywood blockbusters. It is a basic principle of justice; everything is in your hands, and we can solve this today.”

The UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, stated that the UN is not in a position to verify or confirm any of the claims related to these incidents, and awaits the final results of the ongoing investigations. She admitted that preliminary results of the investigations show “extensive damage,” signs of “serious sabotage,” and “foreign items,” seized at the site.

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has said that behind the attacks on Russian gas pipelines is “one who seeks to definitively break ties between Russia and the European Union,” and take over the European energy market. Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, believes that the only beneficiaries of sabotage are US companies. The Hersh report also refers to Norway as an active accomplice of the US in the terrorist attack.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

