The Belmarsh Tribunal — The War on Terror on Trial

Inspired by the Russell-Sartre Tribunal of 1966, the Belmarsh Tribunal is putting the U.S. in the dock for its War on Terror crimes. Watch the replay.



The Belmarsh Tribunal is trying the U.S. government for its crimes of the twenty-first century — from atrocities in Iraq to torture at Guantánamo Bay to a surveillance program.

Inspired by the Bertrand Russell and Jean Paul Sartre Tribunal of 1966, when representatives of 18 countries gathered to hold the U.S. accountable for its war crimes in Vietnam, the Belmarsh Tribunal will try the U.S. for its War on Terror crimes.

The Belmarsh Tribunal turns the tables in the extradition hearing next Wednesday and Thursday against Julian Assange, who exposed those war crimes, in a case that will shape the future of journalism for decades to come.

Among those who took part in the tribunal were Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former Greek Finance MinisterYanis Varoufakis, former Ecuardorian President Rafael Correa, Stella Moris, Assange lawyer and his partner, and author, filmmaker and activist Tariq Ali, who attended the Russell-Sartre Tribunal in 1966. (Full list of participants below.) Watch it here live:

Featuring: Tariq Ali, Renata Ávila, Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Jeremy Corbyn, Rafael Correa, Özlem Demirel, Deepa Govindarajan Driver, Daniel Ellsberg, Selay Ghaffar, Markéta Gregorová, Heike Hänsel, Srecko Horvat, Annie Machon, Stefania Maurizi, John McDonnell, Edward Snowden, Yanis Varoufakis, Ben Wizner, and Eyal Weizman.

Speaker Time Line

[0:00] Sre?ko Horvat (moderator), [8:03] Tariq Ali, [14:17] Selay Ghaffar, [18:17 ] Jeremy Corbyn UK MP, [26:59] Eyal Weizman, [32:36] Apsana Begum UK MP, [38:50] Özlem Demirel MEP, [43:36] John McDonnell MP, [49:07] Yanis Varoufakis Greek MP, [54:08] Heike Hänsel German MP, [59:04] Richard Burgon UK MP, [1:04:47] Video in evidence, [1:08:10] Ewen McCaskill, [1:14:14] Scott Ludlam, [1:17:20] Deepa Govindarajan Driver, [1:24:30] Renata Ávila, [1:30:26] Stefania Maurizi, [1:38:39] Rafael Correa, [1:44:03] Annie Machon, [1:50:15] Daniel Ellsberg, [1:55:35] Stella Moris, [2:03:18] Ben Wizner, [2:08:54] Edward Snowden, [2:18:09] Coming Events, [2:20:29] Eyal Weizman, [2:21:20] CLOSING – Tariq Ali. CONCLUSIONS to be published next week.

