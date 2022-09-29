Fascism, which the Western media has candy-coated as the “center right” or “neo-fascism,” returns to Italy at the hands of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The far-right coalition led by Meloni, Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini swept the parliamentary elections this Sunday, September 25.

Here are some things you should know about the Italian prime minister:

She belongs to a party founded by conservative Benito Mussolini supporters who promote “Christian family” values, are anti-immigrant and promote Eurocentrism. Two of Mussolini’s descendants, his granddaughter Rachele and his great-grandson Caio Giulio Cesare, have run under the banner of Meloni’s party, Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia). The prime minister says she is not a fascist, but her opinion of Mussolini is that “everything he did, he did for Italy.”

In his book Blackshirts and Reds: Rational Fascism and the Overthrow of Communism, Michael Parenti described the rise of Italian fascism in Mussolini’s era: “The Italian neofascists were learning from the US reactionaries how to achieve fascism’s class goals within the confines of quasi-democratic forms: use an upbeat, Reaganesque optimism; replace the jackbooted militarists with media-hyped crowd pleasers; convince people that government is the enemy—especially its social service sector—while strengthening the repressive capacities of the state; instigate racist hostility and antagonisms between the resident population and immigrants; preach the mythical virtues of the free market; and pursue tax and spending measures that redistribute income upward.”

Meloni’s conservative approach could further shake up European stability because what she understands by “national interest” is tied to the old values ​​of fascism and her neighbors do not like that. That is why it will not be surprising if Meloni puts the bureaucrats of the European Commission in their place and clips the wings of the EU. She may also lead a coalition of conservative and authoritarian figures within the bloc.

What will be their position on the conflict in Ukraine? Brothers of Italy has been critical of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, and Meloni supports Zelensky and NATO. However, there are internal contradictions because its coalition partner, the League (Lega), maintains ties to Moscow, and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who remains the showman of Italian politics and who is needed to secure a majority of seats, is linked to Putin.

Not everything will be easy: [their] power is limited and the Constitutional Court can reverse any decision it deems outside the Constitution.

Featured Image: The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and her associates, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi. The far right coalition swept parliamentary elections on September 25.Photo: EFE.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SL

