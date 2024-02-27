February 27, 2024
Deputy head of the Russia's Security Council and chairman of the United Russia political party, Dmitry Medvedev speaks at the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism. Photo: United World International.

Deputy head of the Russia's Security Council and chairman of the United Russia political party, Dmitry Medvedev speaks at the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism. Photo: United World International.