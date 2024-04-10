April 9, 2024
Winston Churchill sits with King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia during lunch at Auberge due Lac, Fayoum, in February 1945. Photo: AP/File photo. 

Winston Churchill sits with King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia during lunch at Auberge due Lac, Fayoum, in February 1945. Photo: AP/File photo. 

Translate »