January 12, 2024
Millions of people rally in Sana'a Yemen on January 12th, 2024 against the US/UK aggression and in solidarity with Palestine. Very large flags of Yemen, Palestine, and Hezbollah can be seen. Photo: Ansarallah Military Media Telegram.

Millions of people rally in Sana'a Yemen on January 12th, 2024 against the US/UK aggression and in solidarity with Palestine. Very large flags of Yemen, Palestine, and Hezbollah can be seen. Photo: Ansarallah Military Media Telegram.