The Socialist Program Red Star Over the Third World w/ Vijay Prashad: Lessons of Soviet History – Part 2

Russia’s October Revolution in 1917 and the rise of Soviet power reverberated across the world, from Latin America to Africa to Asia, and Middle East – that part of the world that lived under the ravages of colonialism and under-development.

To discuss the impact of the Russian Revolution on the peoples of the world who lived under the yoke of colonial and domination, Brian is joined by Vijay Prashad, the Executive Director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, Chief Editor of LeftWord Books, a prolific author and the author of “Red Star Over the Third World.”

This is part 2 of the series “The Rise and Fall of the Soviet Union — Lessons for Socialists.”

Featured image: Soviet era poster

(Liberation)

