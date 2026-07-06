Military personnel march past a banner which reads ‘Celebrating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China’ at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 1, 2026. Photo: Morning Star/File photo.

Military personnel march past a banner which reads ‘Celebrating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China’ at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 1, 2026. Photo: Morning Star/File photo.