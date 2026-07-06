Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili attends a farewell ceremony for Iran's late Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for international delegates at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. Photo: Reuters.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili attends a farewell ceremony for Iran's late Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for international delegates at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. Photo: Reuters.