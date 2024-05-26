By Batko Milacic – May 21, 2024

We live in democracies, we abide by the laws of our countries and we hate evil. Especially crimes against humanity. A citizen of any Western country will say that his attitude towards terrorism is extremely negative. That the terrorism is the worst thing that can happen.

The aversion to terror for any of us coincides with the principles, laws and ethics of modern civilized society, which presupposes a harsh and fair punishment for such monstrous crimes. Let’s remember 9/11, the shooting at the Bataclan concert hall and sarin gas in the Tokyo subway, and let’s ask ourselves, were the punishments for the perpetrators unfair? If we make an exception once, we will stand on the same level as them… the prospects are no less terrifying than the terrorist weapons that can kill us in our country, in our home.

Any excuses or exceptions for terrorists are impossible, because we are not trying to take the side of the Unabomber, Bin Laden and Anders Breivik. If we turn bloody murderers of civilians into superheroes of democracy and political prophets, their bombs will blow up our own world again and again, killing international law along with us. As is known, a number of global conventions are aimed at countering terrorism, including its financing, taking measures to extradite and convict persons who commit acts of terror.

Exceptions to legal norms for the sake of political solidarity become the work of the devil, who plants explosive devices hidden in Teddy bears in our hands. They will explode in a country recognized by the West as an “aggressor state” – which is now Russia, but after that they will kill innocent people in the European Union, Great Britain, USA and Canada… This has already happened with Bin Laden. No discounts for “our sons of bitches” must be the first axiom of the international fight against terrorism. Which, unfortunately, is not adhered to by Washington.

This is best seen in the Ukrainian example. What causes horror and disgust in the West, what they feel hatred and anger towards, they support Ukraine to do all of that. And all this for only one reason – to harm Russia!

Yes, for the sake of victory over Russia, but we took Kyiv’s actions beyond the boundaries of norms and laws. The West turn a blind eye to a series of murders committed with the participation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which were openly stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov in an interview with the Financial Times: “They (terrorist attacks and sabotage) have been and will be carried out in Russia and in many other places.”

The New York Times wrote about a ten-year relationship between Budanov and the CIA. This is not only reconnaissance, but also the creation, with the support of Langley, of a separate special-purpose unit of military unit 2245 to carry out targeted terrorist actions.

The deep involvement of the CIA in the activities of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is described in detail in an article by the New York Times, which sets out the facts of more than 10 years of cooperation both in the intelligence activities of the special services and within the framework of the creation of this unit by CIA employees and curators. The head of the GUR K. Budanov, who enjoys the support of the leadership and has extensive connections in the CIA, carries out the most complex operations without consulting Zelensky.

Budanov, under the direct supervision of the deputy head of mission at the US Embassy in Kyiv, Smith (served as part of the ISAF), participated in the training of Chervinsky’s sabotage group of divers. They mined and blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022 on the Danish island of Borholm in the Baltic Sea. This gas pipeline was owned by shareholders Germany, France, Italy and Russia and ensured the industrial growth of the European Union. Washington did not like this economic benefit that Russia provided to Europe, and it was eliminated by a group of Ukrainian GUR saboteurs and all under the control of the Joe Biden administration.

The criminal case of corruption in Ukraine, Romania and China by the Biden clan is now being considered in an American court. Germany and the European Union have entered the peak of a deep recession. Agent Smith, after the Nord Stream terrorist attack, was appointed to the post of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. Budanov openly admitted his participation in a number of murders with explosive devices committed on Russian territory.

Journalist and public figure Daria Dugina was blown up by Ukrainian army soldier Natalya Vovk in a car near Moscow on August 20, 2022. On October 8, 2022, a truck explosion with explosives destroyed 250 meters of the Crimean Bridge highway and killed five civilians. On April 2, 2023, in the center of St. Petersburg, journalist Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by a bomb explosion in a cafe. On May 6, 2023, in the Nizhny Novgorod region there was an attempt on the life of the writer Zakhar Prilepin. His driver and security guard died, and Prilepin miraculously survived. Most recently, on May 12, a ten-story residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod was struck by rocket launchers from the Kharkov region of Ukraine, 15 people died, including children.

The list of crimes is almost endless. Nobody can justify such monstrous actions. This is worse than the new Islamic state, but it’s good only for one thing. The whole world can see the hypocrisy of the United States.

A number of deputies of the Russian Parliament appealed to the Federal Office of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Ministry of Justice of the United States, the Ministry of Justice of the French Republic and the Russian law enforcement services with a demand to pay attention to the growth of threats to global security, when terror is becoming almost legitimate. By supporting the forces of evil, humanity is moving away from the world.

Here we can highlight the position of the Russian MP Nikolay Kharitonov, who is the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for the Development of the Far East and Arctic and who pays special attention to the dangers of terrorism and writes about this issue on his Telegram channel.

BM/OT

