By Ilya Tsukanov – May 23, 2024
Kenyan President William Ruto has received an atypically warm reception in Washington this week, becoming the first African leader to be invited to the US for a state visit since 2008. The trip is expected to strengthen relations between Nairobi and Washington, threatening Kenya’s independence in the process, African affairs experts tell Sputnik.
“Kenya is an entry door to Africa – as such any country wishing to infiltrate the continent would find it beneficial to court Nairobi,” Dr. Michael Ndonye, a political commentator and senior lecturer at Kabarak University in Kenya, told Sputnik, commenting on Washington’s efforts to woo Ruto.
‘Considerable Strategic Importance’
Kenya has “considerable strategic importance for the US,” says Professor Alexis Habiyaremye, a political analyst and senior researcher at the University of Johannesburg’s School of Economics.
“I think Kenya should be worried about the over-exuberance of the US as it tries to forge closer ties. Kenya should be careful not to be used and dumped by the US just like how it happened in Afghanistan,” the scholar warned, recalling that Kabul’s status as a US major non-NATO ally didn’t exactly help its government in the fateful late summer of 2021.
