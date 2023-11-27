The Palestinian Resistance concluded the third round of prisoner exchange yesterday with the handover of 13 Israelis and 4 foreigners. This is part of the truce agreement reached on November 22.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has handed over 13 Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross in the occupied territories and one is admitted to a hospital, the army of the Israeli occupation regime confirmed in a statement. The foreign beneficiaries went to the Rafah border post. Following the transfer, 39 Palestinians were released from the regime’s prisons.

This prisoner exchange has been celebrated by many despite others questioning why the occupation entity has forcibly detained over 3,000 Palestinians since October 7 when the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood began.

This was the third exchange of hostages and prisoners between Hamas and the Israeli regime in the third of four days of a truce agreed to by both parties and which came into force on Friday.

On Friday, 13 Israelis were released along with 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino, while the Zionist entity released 39 Palestinian prisoners. On Saturday, the Resistance released the same number of Israelis, plus four Thai citizens; in exchange, Israel freed 33 children and 6 women.

The Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli regime had agreed to a temporary four-day truce. The agreement consists of the release of 50 Israeli detainees in Palestinian Resistance custody, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel. It also stipulates the entry of 200 trucks of humanitarian aid daily into the Gaza Strip during the four day long truce.

Truce extension

As reported by Al Mayadeen, the Palestinian Resistance is seeking to extend the truce after the end of the four-day period to increase the number of detainees released as set out in the humanitarian agreement.

The Islamic Resistance group posted on November 27, on their official Telegram channel that “Hamas declares that it has agreed with Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for an additional two days under the same conditions reached before.”

In turn, the Israeli media confirmed the interest of the “Tel Aviv” authorities to extend the period of the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

A Qatari delegation visited Israel on Saturday to analyze the matter and guarantee the continuation of the truce and the smooth release of prisoners from both sides, Reuters reported. Egypt announced that it had received positive signals from all parties to extend the declared armed pause period.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ/BLA

