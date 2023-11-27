Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) has completed over 60% of its project schedule in preparation for the consultative referendum in defense of the disputed Essequibo territory. The referendum is scheduled to be held on December 3.

The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, stated that the electoral council has completed 65% of the schedule.

The CNE Vice President Carlos Quintero reported that there are 1,021 contingency transmission centers, which means that in case a voting machine does not transmit from the polling station for any reason, the machine can be transported to one of these transmission centers, which are coordinated with the supporting technicians and members of the polling station.

Quintero added that the audits are now 56% complete, although there are still four audits to be carried out. These are the telecommunications audits (phase 1 and 2), the zero-setting audits, and the citizen verification audit which is carried out after the closing of the polling stations on the day of the referendum.

In compliance with the electoral schedule, the deployment of electoral material for the consultative referendum on the Essequibo began Thursday night.

According to the CNE’s schedule, the deployment of technological equipment throughout the national territory will take approximately nine days.

Furthermore, the audit of the voting notebooks will be carried out from November 10 to 25, and between November 1 and 28, electoral fairs will be deployed throughout the country in order for voters to learn the steps to vote.

It is estimated that on December 3, the CNE will activate more than 28,000 voting tables in almost 15,000 centers. The centers will open for 12 hours.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

