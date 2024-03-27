A total of 13 candidates will compete on July 28 in Venezuela’s presidential elections, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, indicated this Tuesday.

In a press conference, Amoroso reported that 37 political organizations and parties were involved in the application process which took place between March 21 and 25.

The candidates are Luis Eduardo Martínez, Daniel Ceballos, Antonio Ecarri, Juan Carlos Alvarado, José Brito, Benjamín Rausseo, Javier Bertucci, Claudio Fermín, Luis Ratti, Enrique Márquez, Nicolás Maduro, Manuel Rosales, and Eduardo González Urrutia.

Amoroso stated that many of these parties “joined another candidate, with what is known as adhesion.”

Among the parties that nominated candidates are the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Democratic Action, Arepa, COPEI, Lapiz, Primero Venezuela, CONDE, El Cambio, Soluciones para Venezuela, Popular Democratic Right (DDP), Centrados, Un Nuevo Tiempo, and the Democratic Unity Table (MUD).

Amaroso invited the population to continue participating in the electoral registration and updating campaign which is ongoing until April 16.

“We are going to provide an example to Venezuela and to the world that Venezuela has the greatest electoral system, and we are going to demonstrate it on July 28,” he stated.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

