By Clau O’Brien Moscoso – Mar 8, 2023

The people of Peru continue to protest the coup which ousted President Pedro Castillo Terrones. Clau O’Brien Moscoso reports from Peru. A Spanish translation follows.

National Strike, Day 61:

I embark at 5pm from the center of Lima headed to Juliaca, Puno. The lady working at the bus depot assures me it will only be 21 hours, but the bloqueos (roadblocks) in Puno have made it nearly impossible to travel through the southernmost region. At the end of the day, I can only admire the resistance of Puno that saw its bloodiest day on January 9th, with 18 murdered in the city of Juliaca. Puno also has what is slated to be one of the largest lithium reserves in the world, in the town of Macusani. Puneños will be the first to tell you that’s exactly why the Peruvian coup regime has been so violent in that province – “they want our lithium.” Puno also borders Bolivia and has seen what is possible when the people govern – state nationalization and industrialization of resources to subsidize things like education, healthcare, and pensions, for the people. This is something the Peruvian state has yet to accomplish even before becoming a republic. The feeling on the ground is that this fight for justice is 500 years in the making since Europeans made contact.

We get to Arequipa about 17 hours later, but are forced to stay put for another 4 hours because the bloqueos won’t let up until early evening. It seems Puno has negotiated a partial lifting of the roadblocks after a certain time, and it’s the job of transport workers to know. The southern province of Arequipa saw horrific scenes on January 19th, with one dead and at least 10 severely injured. Many families throughout Perú remember the days of the Fujimori dictatorship when massacres happened regularly, disappearances were the norm, student and social movement leaders were assassinated and hundreds of thousands of predominantly indigenous campesina women were forcibly sterilized. Nearly 35 years later, not much has changed.

Back on the bus, we go from coastal driving through central Perú to deeper up the Andes. The natural beauty is breathtaking, but you also see in real time the conditions of the majority indigenous populations that live in deep Perú. From few maintained roads and highways to only a handful of high schools for towns expanding 5 hours travel, it is plain to see exactly what the divide is between the centralist capital city and the countryside that thecapital extracts its resources to power its glutinous lifestyle. After 25 hours, we finally arrived in Juliaca. Dead tired from the drive, I enter the nearest hotel to pass out as I know it will be a packed schedule the next few days. My intention is to travel to various parts of Puno to document the brutal state repression in the provinces and the militant resistance to 500 years of oppression.

The next morning, I found one of the few restaurants open in the Plaza de Armas in Juliaca. The paro nacional (general strike) is felt strongest in Puno. Only a handful of businesses are open and those that are try not to appear open. From inside the restaurant, I can hear chants growing louder. I peak outside from the half open gates and witness a sea of wiphalas – the multi colored flag that represents not just the 4 suyos (corners) of the pre-Hispanic Andean civilization of Tawantinsuyu, but also signifies Andean philosophy that constitutes time, space, energy and our planet.

I leave the restaurant to join the protest, but not before the waitress tells me the protesters don’t want to be filmed- they have been persecuted by state officials after being filmed by Limeña press. I assure her I am with the prensa alternativa (alternative press) and supportive of the protests, but the risk people here take are much greater than I can imagine. I cross the street into the Plaza de Armas where the protesters are now congregated. I am able to film for about 15 minutes until I am asked to identify myself and answer why I am filming. I take out my vest that says “International Press” and show my articles to the compañero, the brief moment of tension subsides as he thanks me for covering the human rights abuses. I stay filming and speaking to people for another 20 minutes before I have to find my way to the city of Puno and then hope to get to Desaguadero on the border with Bolivia that has been completely shut down for months.

After speaking to several of the motorcyclists that have been keeping track of the bloqueos and what possible routes might be open for me, I get on the back of one of their bikes and ask the young transport worker to take me as far as possible in the direction of Puno. He says typically it’s a half hour drive but that could be longer now. Roughly 10 minutes into our scenic drive, we come across a giant bloqueo of tires, trees, bricks, and dozens of protesters reinforcing the roadblock – nobody in, nobody out. I speak to one of the elder compañeras with a bright fuschia pollera (traditional Andean skirt) on. She tells me I can walk ahead and that soon enough they will start letting bikes through again. It’s also Carnaval season and the festivities have been political this year, but the traditions persist and I dodge a water balloon a young boy throws in my direction.

Finally after several hours and a boat ride through Lake Titicaca, I made it to Kasani on the border with Perú and Bolivia. Bolivia is celebrating Carnaval while the Peruvian side is observing the strike – Aymaras on both sides mourning and celebrating. I walk across the border from Bolivia back into Perú (the boat had to drop us off at the Bolivian side as part of a negotiation to respect the strike) and witness a town fully abandoned by the state. The centralized government in Lima pulled back its armed forces from many parts of Puno, including here in Yunguyo where the police department, migration office, Customs and Border Control, and other government offices have been burnt down. Once again I am able to film for a short time before I am asked to identify myself. The trust for the national press has been completely decimated as they carry out daily attacks on the protesters and indigenous Andean and Amazonian communities calling everyone a terrorist while justifying crimes against humanity on their daily broadcasts. And it’s not hard to understand why there would be little trust in anyone from Lima. I ask the compañeros if they think I can get to Desaguadero from Yunguyo and they assure me I won’t make it there for at least another few days. The further south in Puno, the stronger the strike.

I ended up staying across the border for a couple of days before making the long trip back to Lima. Overall it takes me 3 days and transportation by land, air and sea but eventually I end up getting back to the capital city. This time with a deeper knowledge of the acute divide and inequality that has persisted for 5 centuries that provincial compañeros traveled to Lima to overthrow, by any means necessary.

Viajando por el Perú Profundo

Paro Nacional, día 61

Embarqué a las 5 de la tarde desde el centro de Lima rumbo a Juliaca, Puno. La señora que trabaja en la terminal de buses me asegura que solo serán las 21 horas, pero los bloqueos en Puno han hecho casi imposible transitar por la región del Cuyocuyo. Al final del día, solo puedo admirar la resistencia de Puno que vivió su día más sangriento el 9 de enero, con 18 asesinados en la ciudad de Juliaca. Puno también tiene lo que está programado para ser una de las reservas de litio más grandes del mundo, en la localidad de Macusani. Los puneños serán los primeros en decirles que precisamente por eso el régimen golpista peruano ha sido tan violento en esa provincia: “quieren nuestro litio.” Puno también limita con Bolivia y ha visto lo que es posible cuando el pueblo gobierna: la nacionalización estatal y la industrialización de los recursos para subsidiar cosas como educación, salud y pensiones para el pueblo. Esto es algo que el estado peruano aún tiene que lograr incluso antes de convertirse en república. El sentimiento del pueblo es que esta lucha por la justicia lleva 500 años en desarrollo desde que los europeos se pusieron en contacto.

Llegamos a Arequipa unas 17 horas más tarde, pero nos vemos obligados a quedarnos quietos otras 4 horas porque los bloqueos no aflojan hasta la tarde. Puno parece haber negociado un levantamiento parcial de los tranques después de cierto tiempo, y es trabajo de los transportistas saberlo. La provincia sureña de Arequipa vivió escenas horribles el 19 de enero, con un muerto y al menos 10 heridos graves. Muchas familias en todo el Perú recuerdan los días de la dictadura de Fujimori cuando las masacres ocurrían regularmente, las desapariciones eran la norma, los líderes estudiantiles y de los movimientos sociales eran asesinados y cientos de miles de predominantemente mujeres campesinas indígenas eran esterilizadas a la fuerza. Casi 35 años después, no ha cambiado mucho.

De vuelta en el bús, pasamos de conducir por la costa a través del centro de Perú hasta lo más profundo de los Andes. La belleza natural es impresionante, pero también ves en tiempo real las condiciones de la mayoría de las poblaciones indígenas que viven en el Perú profundo. Desde pocas carreteras y autopistas mantenidas hasta solo un par de escuelas secundarias para ciudades que se expanden a 5 horas de viaje, es fácil ver exactamente cuál es la división entre la ciudad capital centralista y el campo del que la capital extrae sus recursos para impulsar su estilo de vida glutinoso. Después de 25 horas, finalmente llegamos a Juliaca. Muerta de cansancio por el viaje, entró en el hotel más cercano, ya que sé que habrá una agenda apretada en los próximos días. Mi intención es viajar a varios puntos de Puno para documentar la brutal represión estatal en las provincias y la resistencia militante a 500 años de opresión.

A la mañana siguiente encontré uno de los pocos restaurantes abiertos en la Plaza de Armas de Juliaca. El paro nacional se siente con más fuerza en Puno. Solo un par de negocios están abiertos y aquellos que lo están intentando no parecen abiertos. Desde el interior del restaurante, puedo escuchar cánticos cada vez más fuertes. Miro afuera desde las puertas entreabiertas y soy testigo de un mar de wiphalas, la bandera multicolor que representa no solo los 4 suyos de la civilización andina prehispánica del Tawantinsuyu, sino que también representa la filosofía andina que constituye el tiempo, el espacio, la energía y nuestro planeta.

Salgo del restaurante para unirme a la protesta, pero no antes de que la camarera me diga que los manifestantes no quieren ser filmados, han sido perseguidos por funcionarios estatales después de ser filmados por la prensa Limeña. Le aseguro que soy de prensa alternativa y apoyó las protestas, pero el riesgo que corre la gente aquí es mucho mayor de lo que me puedo imaginar. Cruzó la calle hacia la Plaza de Armas donde ahora se congregan los manifestantes. Soy capaz de filmar durante unos 15 minutos hasta que me piden que me identifique y responda por qué estoy filmando. Saco mi chaleco que dice “Prensa Internacional” y le muestro mis artículos al compañero, el breve momento de tensión se calma mientras me agradece por cubrir los abusos a los derechos humanos. Me quedo filmando y hablando con la gente durante otros 20 minutos antes de tener que encontrar mi camino a la ciudad de Puno y luego espero llegar a Desaguadero en la frontera con Bolivia que ha estado completamente cerrada durante meses.

Después de hablar con varios de los motociclistas que han estado haciendo un seguimiento de los bloqueos y las posibles rutas abiertas, me monto en la parte trasera de una de sus bicicletas y le pido al joven transportista que me lleve lo más lejos posible rumbo a Puno. Él dice que normalmente es un viaje de media hora, pero eso podría ser más largo ahora. Aproximadamente 10 minutos después de nuestro recorrido panorámico, nos encontramos con un bloqueo gigante de neumáticos, árboles, ladrillos y docenas de manifestantes que refuerzan el bloqueo de carretera: nadie entra, nadie sale. Hablo con una de las compañeras con una pollera fucsia brillante. Ella me dice que puedo caminar adelante y que muy pronto comenzarán a dejar pasar bicicletas nuevamente. También es la temporada de Carnaval y las festividades han sido políticas este año, pero las tradiciones persisten y esquivo un globo de agua que me lanza un niño.

Finalmente, después de varias horas y un paseo en lancha por el lago Titicaca, llegué a Kasani en la frontera con Perú y Bolivia. Bolivia está celebrando el Carnaval mientras que el lado peruano observa la huelga: los aymaras de ambos lados están de luto y celebrando. Cruzó la frontera de Bolivia de regreso a Perú (el barco tuvo que dejarnos en el lado boliviano como parte de una negociación para respetar la huelga) y observó un pueblo completamente abandonado por el estado. El gobierno centralizado de Lima retiró a sus fuerzas armadas de muchas partes de Puno, incluso aquí en Yunguyo , donde el departamento de policía, la oficina de migración, SUNAT y otras oficinas gubernamentales fueron incendiadas. Una vez más puedo filmar por un corto tiempo antes de que me pidan que me identifique. La confianza en la prensa nacional ha sido diezmada por completo, ya que realizan ataques diarios contra los manifestantes y las comunidades indígenas andinas y amazónicas llamando a todos terroristas mientras justifican crímenes de lesa humanidad en sus transmisiones diarias. Y no es difícil entender por qué habría poca confianza en alguien de Lima. Preguntó a los compañeros si creen que puedo llegar a Desaguadero desde Yunguyo y me aseguran que no llego hasta dentro de unos días por lo menos. Cuanto más al sur de Puno, más fuerte es la huelga.

Terminé quedándome al otro lado de la frontera por un par de días antes de hacer el largo viaje de regreso a Lima. En general me toma 3 días y transporte por tierra, aire y mar pero eventualmente terminó regresando a la ciudad capital. Esta vez con un conocimiento más profundo de la aguda división y desigualdad que ha persistido durante 5 siglos que los compañeros provincianos viajaron a Lima para derrocar, por cualquier medio necesario.

Clau O’Brien Moscoso is an organizer with the Black Alliance for Peace in the Haiti/Americas Team. Originally from Barrios Altos, Lima, she grew up in New Jersey and now lives between both countries.

(Black Agenda Report)

