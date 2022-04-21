Trudeau confirms Canada to Send Heavy Artillery to Ukraine, Speaks with Biden and Johnson

The Canadian prime minister indicated that the details of the arms agreement will be provided in the future.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Tuesday, April 19, that his country will deliver heavy artillery to Ukraine.

Asked during a press conference about Canadian aid to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, the politician said that Ottawa supports Kiev on different levels.

“Our support to Ukraine has been financial, as we continue to disburse billions of dollars in funds to help Ukraine. … We have intervened with military assistance, both non-lethal and lethal, and of course we are there with humanitarian aid,” Trudeau said in Dalhousie, a town in Canada’s province of New Brunswick.

“Over the last few weeks, we have been in close contact with President Zelensky … and we are very receptive to what they need more specifically,” said Trudeau. “Their most recent request to Canada is to help them with heavy artillery, because that is what the phase is all about, of the war, right now. Canada will send heavy artillery.” Trudeau promised to provide more details in the near future.

“We will continue to support Ukraine and uphold the values ​​that underpin all free societies,” the Canadian prime minister said.

Earlier the same day, Trudeau held a video conference with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Following the conversation, Biden and Johnson also confirmed their willingness to send Ukraine more artillery, Reuters reported.

In particular, the British leader told lawmakers about the Ukrainian conflict: “This will become an artillery conflict, [the Ukrainians] need support with more artillery. That’s what we’ll give them … as well as many other forms of support.”

For his part, Biden responded affirmatively to a question about the possible shipment of more US artillery to Ukraine.

While igniting the conflict with more weapons, Ottawa, Washington, and London do nothing to promote negotiated solutions to the crisis, created in large part by the existential threat that NATO poses to Russia. Dialogue has been promoted as a resolution to the conflict by the Chinese, Turkish, or Indian governments, among others.

