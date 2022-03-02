UN Report: More than 7 Million Colombians Under Influence or Control of Armed Groups

A report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicates that more than seven million Colombians live under the influence or control of illegal armed groups.

The report, entitled “Humanitarian Response Plan Colombia 2022,” is a record of the range of needs and crises that Colombia is suffering from, and details that in 2021 clashes between illegal armed groups intensified, disputes that continue five years after the signing of the peace agreement between the FARC-EP and the Colombian government.

“In the areas affected by hostilities, human rights violations such as displacement and massacres have increased significantly,” reports a Colombian media outlet.

According to the report, these clashes make it difficult for humanitarian aid to enter these territories, which aggravates the situation for those who are in the line of fire between these armed groups. The increase of hostilities has increased 113% compared to the previous year.

The most affected area is the Pacific coast, which according to the UN agency experienced “more than 62% of emergencies at the national level, and the regions of Bajo Cauca and Catatumbo were also affected to a greater extent.”

Since the 2016 peace agreement was signed, the outlet reports, more than 801,288 people have been displaced as a result of violence, which represents an average of 133,548 per year, and the projection is that massive displacements will continue this year.

The government of Iván Duque has conclusively violated the peace agreements. Since the beginning of his presidency, the murder of demobilized guerrillas and social leaders at the hands of paramilitary groups has been increasing.

Colombia's Pacific coast is the most affected by the proliferation of paramilitary groups.

