This image is a composition. On the left, a person is holding a handwritten sign that reads, “I oppose genocide, I oppose genocide, support Palestine Action.” On the right, Trita Parsi, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression.

This image is a composition. On the left, a person is holding a handwritten sign that reads, “I oppose genocide, I oppose genocide, support Palestine Action.” On the right, Trita Parsi, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression.