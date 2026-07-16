President Donald J. Trump (midlle) with Vice President JD Vance (left) and White House adviser Pete Hegseth (rights), during the Rose Garden Club dinner at the White House. Washington, DC. September 5, 2025. Photo: White House.

President Donald J. Trump (midlle) with Vice President JD Vance (left) and White House adviser Pete Hegseth (rights), during the Rose Garden Club dinner at the White House. Washington, DC. September 5, 2025. Photo: White House.