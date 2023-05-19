May 19, 2023
Drawing done by a 6-year-old boy named Randy, showing the Great White Shark that would be China, who is looking at the man bleeding in the water, and the man can be compared to Taiwan, and the United States is the ship who comes to the rescue of man.

