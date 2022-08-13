Venezuelan Minister for Higher Education Tibisay Lucena announced this Friday, August 12, that university professors will be paid 100% of their vacation bonus next week.

“We announce to the Bolivarian Socialist Workers’ Union the payment of 100% of the vacation bonus next week,” Lucena wrote on her Twitter account.

Anunciamos con la Central Bolivariana Socialista de Trabajadores el pago del 100% del Bono Vacacional la semana que viene #GraciasPresidenteObrero — Tibisay Lucena (@TibisayLucena8) August 12, 2022

The announcement was made after a negotiation between representatives of the unions of the education sector and Minister Lucena, Education Minister Yelitze Santaella, Minister for the Social Process of Labor Francisco Torrealba.

The information was also confirmed by the president of the National Unitary Union of Teachers [Sindicato Nacional Fuerza Unitaria Magisterial], Orlando Pérez, who stated that the ministers had promised that 100% of the vacation bonus of all education workers will be paid next week.

He added that a negotiation procedure has been set up in Caracas with the government to discuss improvements for the education sector.

Llevamos a cabo Mesa de Trabajo junto a @cbolivariana, las Ministras @_LaAvanzadora y @TibisayLucena8 para realizar anuncios que beneficiarán a todos los Trabajador@s del Sector de Educación Básica y Universitaria.#GraciasPresidenteObrero#JuventudPresenteYFuturo @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/JuGeylWmxS — Francisco Torrealba (@torrealbaf) August 12, 2022

These work meetings will be held on a weekly and biweekly basis to address the concerns of the education sector workers.

“We have a responsible government no matter the blockade or what the right wing does, which tried to ride on the workers’ demands, creating conditions that are not accurate, to our teachers,” said Minister Torrealba, who is also a well-known transport union leader. “We can tell you that the president, the minister [Lucena] and SINAFUM [teachers’ union] are going to support the Venezuelan people’s right to education and recreation.”

SINAFUM head Orlando Pérez announced that the Bolivarian Socialist Workers’ Union has called for a mobilization on August 16, which will start at Plaza Morelos in Caracas and end at the headquarters of the Labor Ministry.

The purpose of this mobilization will be to involve workers in the working groups set up this Friday, that will be held weekly and fortnightly, to discuss their demands and resolve their problems.

“Let us continue building peace and economic stability in the country so that wage progressivity and purchasing power of workers increase and that the victory of the workers continues,” Pérez stated.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

