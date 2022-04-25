Update on Carlos Lanz Disappearance

This Saturday, April 23, through the Twitter account of Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, progress was reported regarding the unfortunate disappearance of the revolutionary leader Carlos Lanz.

In a Twitter thread, the prosecutor reported that the Public Ministry (MP) has set up a direct telephone line to collect and receive information pertaining to the case. The number 0800CARLOS(2275675) will serve to locate our compatriot.

1) #CasoCarlosLanz… Ante la lamentable desaparición del #Profesor Carlos Lanz el @MinpublicoVE informa que fue habilitada una #línea telefónica directa para atender #información que permita #ubicar a nuestro compatriota: 0800CARLOSL(2275675) — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) April 23, 2022

Officials met at the MP’s headquarters at the General Directorate for the Defense of Human Rights, with the committee representing the family of Professor Carlos Lanz, and held conversations with the prosecutors who are handling the case.

The efforts, investigations, and actions carried out by the MP amount to more than 100 criminal investigative actions with the participation of law enforcement agencies such as Sebin, DGCIM, CICPC and CPNB.

Case details

Attorney General Saab recalled that Lanz’s disappearance dates from August 8, 2020, “when he was seen for the last time at his residence, from which he left voluntarily, located in Maracay Edo Aragua.”

Saab also stated that the Public Ministry created, from the very day of the unfortunate event, working groups with all the acting agencies in order to review the lines of investigation and clarify the facts. Interpol maintains the Yellow Notice active for the location of Professor Carlos Lanz in any of the 194 member countries of the International Criminal Police Organization.

Finally, the Attorney General added that “no hypothesis has been ruled out in this unfortunate event and reiterates the call to the entire community to join efforts in locating Professor Carlos Lanz,” thus confirming the will of all Venezuelan authorities to work and act to clarify this case.

Featured image: Photo composition with a black and white image of Carlos Lanz with questions signs in a red background. Photo: RedRadioVE.

