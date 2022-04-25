President Maduro: Colombian President Duque Plans to Assassinate Police and Military Agents in Venezuela

This Saturday, April 23, President Nicolás Maduro warned Venezuelan society of the plans of outgoing president of the Colombian regime, Iván Duque, to assassinate Venezuelan police and military personnel, as well as to attack police and military posts, before August 7, the day his presidential term ends.

The head of state said: “Iván Duque leaves office on August 7, and he is irritated and desperate to harm Venezuela between now and August 7. Iván Duque has activated plans with criminals and criminal gangs of the [Colombian] state and introducing infiltrators along the border, along the paths, groups of mafiosos who come to attack first the police and military; to attack the public force.”

During his speech at the second plenary session of the 5th United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Congress and 4th PSUV Youth Congress, he announced that the national government is “following the trail of these plans with strategic, police and popular intelligence.”

He added that Duque’s goal is to “attack and kill policemen like Pablo Escobar Gaviria and the drug-trafficking mafia did.”

From the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas, he said that with his plans, the Colombian president is first looking to kill Venezuelan police officers, so that the police force loses its morale and effectiveness. He added that they then seek to “attack police and military barracks.”

“Governors on alert; I am not just talking for the sake of talking. It is a plan of the drug-trafficking mafia that governs Colombia,” he added.

He stressed that he hopes that revolutionary militancy, governors, mayors and security ministers “get their act together to neutralize this plan of violence that comes from the narco-government of Colombia.”

“You already know: a war forewarned is a war won; forewarned is forearmed,” concluded Maduro.

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro (left) and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez (right) during the 2nd plenary of the 5th PSUV Congress. Photo: PSUV.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

