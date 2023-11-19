According to Bloomberg, this is aimed at “raising pressure on Israel to bring its military operation to an end as civilian casualties mount.”

The United States and its European allies are pushing a plan to deploy an international peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip after the war, the US-based news website Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing “people familiar with the matter”.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reportedly said that “US and European officials concede big questions remain about whether such an operation would be workable in Gaza, and recognize that Israel remains highly skeptical of such a plan.”

However, Bloomberg mentioned the sources as saying that “even discussing the idea may help push Israel to think more about wrapping up the campaign and consider what might come next.”

The discussions around this plan, which comes “partly in response to growing international calls for a ceasefire,” are still preliminary.

A first sign of “growing impatience with Israel’s offensive” came on Wednesday, when the UN Security Council approved a resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza. For the first time since the beginning of the war on October 7, “the US didn’t use its veto to block the measure, in a rare break from its lock-step support of Israel,” Bloomberg noted.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel has, thus far, killed over 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women. The number of wounded has reached 29,800.

The Israeli army continues to pound civilian homes throughout the Gaza Strip with new massacres reported everywhere in the besieged enclave.

Gaza has been under a tight Israeli military siege since 2007, following a democratic election in occupied Palestine, the results of which were rejected by Tel Aviv and Washington.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

