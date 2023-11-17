Venezuela has issued a condemnation of the statements and actions made by the president of the Israeli settler colonial entity, Isaac Herzog, who has made verbal attacks against different nations in Latin America and the Caribbean for their positions against the genocidal Israeli entity’s attacks against Palestinians in Gaza.

During an interview with EFE this Thursday, November 16, Herzog, in a typical display of Zionist impudence, asked for “decency and respect” from Latin American countries who are critical of the Israeli entity’s crimes against humanity on the population of Gaza, Palestine.

“I think that the leaders of Venezuela, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, and others, who have criticized us, should show some decency and respect and take the hostages’ claim to world leaders, putting pressure on Iran and its allies, including Hamas,” Herzog said, in a disgusting attempt to equate the 240 humanely held prisoners taken by the Palestinian Resistance to the 11,500 Palestinians murdered by the Israeli entity’s bombardment of Gaza, eight thousand of them being women and children.

Responding to these statements, Venezuela issued an official communiqué, labeling Herzog’s comments as “cynical.”

Through the statement, published by the Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs, Yván Gil, Venezuela “reminds the person who serves as president of the State of Israel that his actions far exceed the limits of decency and respect, and are classified as crimes of war and against humanity, which sooner or later will be judged under international law.”

The Venezuelan government further reiterated in the statement its position in rejection and condemnation of the Israeli settler entity’s aggressions against Gaza, adding that Venezuela “will keep our voice loud, denouncing barbarism and promoting actions to guarantee compliance with United Nations resolutions in favor of the creation of a free Palestinian state.”

#Comunicado Venezuela expresa su repudio ante las cínicas declaraciones del Presidente de Israel, quien de manera desvergonzada realiza críticas sobre la posición digna asumida por los países latinoamericanos relativa al genocidio que aplica su país al noble pueblo Palestino. pic.twitter.com/WLSYHO9Fjo — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 16, 2023

Below is the full unofficial translation of the communiqué:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its repudiation of the cynical statements of the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who has shamelessly formulated criticism of the dignified position assumed by Latin American countries, including Venezuela, regarding the genocide launched by his country against the noble Palestinian people.

Venezuela reminds the president of the state of Israel that his actions far exceed the limits of decency and respect, and are classified as War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity, which sooner or later will be judged under international law. While this is happening, Israel must cease its indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population, and stop its systematic massacre against the Palestinian people, especially women and children.

The Venezuelan government joins the demonstrations of numerous Latin American countries, who have called for an immediate ceasefire, and have condemned the Nazi extermination policy that Israel applies against the Palestinian people. In that sense, we will keep our voice loud, denouncing barbarism and promoting actions to guarantee compliance with United Nations resolutions in favor of the creation of a free Palestinian state.

Caracas, November 16, 2023.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

